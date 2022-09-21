Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $7.03 Average PT from Analysts

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 70.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 939,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 40.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth $272,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

