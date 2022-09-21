Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.
Hyzon Motors Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.