Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

