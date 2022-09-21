Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

