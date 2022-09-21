IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of IAA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Discerene Group LP increased its position in IAA by 889.8% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,546 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 457.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after buying an additional 1,219,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 14,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

