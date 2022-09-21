IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several brokerages have commented on IBG. TD Securities downgraded shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Trading Down 0.1 %

IBG opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$607.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.29. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.50.

About IBI Group

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$126.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

