Idea Chain Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,545.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061700 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010979 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00064147 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

