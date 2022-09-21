Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

