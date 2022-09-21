Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.