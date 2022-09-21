II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Stock Performance

Shares of IIVI opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. II-VI has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,981.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in II-VI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in II-VI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.