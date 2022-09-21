IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMAX Trading Down 3.2 %

IMAX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 544,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,593. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $840.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. FMR LLC increased its position in IMAX by 179.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.