iMe Lab Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,573.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $157,573.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s launch date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.