Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $57,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 269,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,434. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

