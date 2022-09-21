Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 51.3% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

