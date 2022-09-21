Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 25,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 85,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.18% and a negative net margin of 1,949.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

