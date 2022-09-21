Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading 4% Higher

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $93.29. 7,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 297,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 87,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 127.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Impinj by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $176,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.