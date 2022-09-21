IMS Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
