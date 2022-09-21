IMS Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.62. 20,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.17 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

