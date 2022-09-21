IMS Capital Management Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.88. 26,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $248.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

