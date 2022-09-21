IMS Capital Management Purchases 280 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 440,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,133,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. 32,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

