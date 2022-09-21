IMS Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

