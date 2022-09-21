IMS Capital Management Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,822 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

ADBE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.05. The company had a trading volume of 236,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

