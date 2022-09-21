Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $727.01

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.01 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 745.50 ($9.01). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 737 ($8.91), with a volume of 872,312 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,132.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 784.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

