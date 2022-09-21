Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAXW opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

