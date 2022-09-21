Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.14). Approximately 16,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.17).

Ingenta Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.47. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 million and a P/E ratio of 854.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. Ingenta’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.