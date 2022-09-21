InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 23rd. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($5.50) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,642. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

