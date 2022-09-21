Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $12,444,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 917.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.1% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of IJAN opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

