Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys 730 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $17,337.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 17,987 shares in the company, valued at $427,191.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 41,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $293.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

