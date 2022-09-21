Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires 102,991 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Timo Lehne bought 102,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £374,887.24 ($452,981.20).

SThree Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON STEM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 367 ($4.43). 88,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,189. The company has a market capitalization of £490.95 million and a P/E ratio of 908.75. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.93.

SThree Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. SThree’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Further Reading

