Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Insider Buys 2,797 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,052. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,770,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 322,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

