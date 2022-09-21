Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) CEO Sells 20,908 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atreca Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 88,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 130.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

