Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 909 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02).

Shares of BRK traded up GBX 25 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,150 ($25.98). 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,201.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,277.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,493.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

