Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 8,082 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.