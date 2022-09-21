Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 8,082 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.
SoundHound AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.