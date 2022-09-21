Insight Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 33,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

