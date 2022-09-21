Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 635.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,525. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.