Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,223 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $22.16.

