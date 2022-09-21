Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 43.4% This Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $119,136.04 and $472.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,864,272 coins. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

