InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.20

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

