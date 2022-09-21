InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 87.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.1 %

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $74.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.