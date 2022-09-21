Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 2,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,830. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

