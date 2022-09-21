Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 913,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 112,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 47,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

