Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $416,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,681. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

