Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $683,000 in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 681.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

