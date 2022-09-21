Intergy Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

