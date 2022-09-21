Intergy Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 140,380 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

