International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.45 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.83.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

