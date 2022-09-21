International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.45 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.83.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.