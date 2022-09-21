Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

