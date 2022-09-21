Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

