Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.07. 456,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,743,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

