Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,168 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 63,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,317,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $288.73 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

