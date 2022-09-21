Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.