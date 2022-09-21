Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,544. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

