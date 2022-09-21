Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

